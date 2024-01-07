New Insights on Dolomite Growth: Solving a Two-Century-Old Mystery

Summary: Researchers from the University of Michigan and Hokkaido University have successfully grown dolomite, a common mineral, in the laboratory for the first time. This breakthrough resolves the long-standing “Dolomite Problem” in geology and opens doors to new strategies for crystal growth in technological materials. The key to their success was understanding and removing the defects in the mineral’s structure that hindered its growth. By repeatedly rinsing away these defects, dolomite layers can form in a matter of years. The researchers used advanced simulation techniques that allowed them to accurately calculate the energy of atomic interactions in the growing crystal. Their simulations revealed that dolomite growth follows an irregular pattern due to random attachment of calcium and magnesium atoms, which creates defects. This disorder slows down dolomite growth, but it is not permanent as the disordered atoms dissolve first when the mineral is washed with water. The research also involved practical testing in transmission electron microscopes to validate the new theory. This breakthrough not only solves a two-century-old mystery but also has implications for understanding crystal growth and developing functional materials more efficiently.

FAQ:

Q: What is the Dolomite Problem?

A: The Dolomite Problem is a mystery in geology that investigates the abundance of dolomite in rocks older than 100 million years and its scarcity in younger formations.

Q: How did the researchers grow dolomite in the lab?

A: The researchers removed defects in the mineral structure by repeatedly rinsing away disordered atoms. This allowed for the formation of dolomite layers in a matter of years.

Q: What simulation techniques were used?

A: The researchers used advanced simulation techniques that accurately calculated the energy of atomic interactions in the growing dolomite crystal. This involved the use of software developed at U-M’s Predictive Structure Materials Science (PRISMS) Center.

Q: What are the practical implications of this research?

A: This research provides new insights into crystal growth and could lead to the development of new strategies for promoting the growth of functional materials. It also helps explain the scarcity of dolomite in younger rocks.