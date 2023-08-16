To Power Artificial Intelligence Products, Start-ups and Investors Seek Critical GPU Chips

Tech start-ups and investors are going to great lengths to obtain graphics processing units (GPUs), a critical chip used to power artificial intelligence (AI) products. GPUs are essential for running the complex calculations needed to analyze large amounts of data. Jean Paoli, CEO of AI start-up Docugami, has sought out GPUs through various means, including applying for government grants and repurposing old video gaming chips. Start-ups and investors are desperate for GPUs as the demand for AI technology surges. This demand has created a shortage of chips, with even big tech companies facing long wait times to access GPUs through cloud computing services. The shortage has been further exacerbated by Nvidia, a dominant player in the market, experiencing overwhelming demand. Start-ups and researchers, without the same buying power, are struggling to obtain GPUs. Desperate to find solutions, some entrepreneurs are sharing technical advice on social media, while others are buying and sharing GPUs as a collective effort. The lack of GPUs has posed challenges for new companies, hindering their ability to get off the ground. Some start-ups have explored alternative options, such as using older chips or setting up their own data centers. Others have reached out to friends and contacts within the industry to borrow GPUs. One project, the San Francisco Compute Group, aims to allow entrepreneurs and researchers to buy access to GPUs in small amounts. The founders of the project plan to raise $25 million using GPUs as collateral. Their announcement has generated significant interest from founders, graduate students, and research organizations.

Post navigation