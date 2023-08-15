The Department of State’s Approach to AI Adoption

Senior IT leaders at the Department of State argue that small-scale pilots of AI technology can bring numerous benefits to the federal government, including increased transparency. While the release of ChatGPT and other large language models has captured public attention, there is a need to focus on innovative and practical applications of AI that serve the public through government transparency.

The Department of State, in partnership with three offices, is working on automating the process of document declassification. This project aims to handle the large volume of electronic records that will require review in the coming years. The pilot project involves the Bureau of Administration’s Office of Global Information Services (A/GIS), the Office of Management Strategy and Solutions’ Center for Analytics (M/SS CfA), and the Bureau of Information Resource Management’s (IRM) Messaging Systems Office.

The pilot focuses on automating the manual review process of 25-year-old classified electronic records, specifically cable messages between Washington and the department’s overseas posts. Currently, a team of reviewers manually reviews the cables, prioritizing those likely to require exemption from declassification. However, due to the increasing volume of documents, this manual review process is becoming unsustainable.

To tackle this challenge, the Department of State turned to artificial intelligence. They conducted a pilot project using a model trained on human declassification decisions made in 2020 and 2021 to recreate those decisions on cables classified in 1997. The pilot showed promising results, with the model matching previous human review decisions at a rate of over 97% and the potential to reduce over 65% of the manual workload.

It’s important to note that the AI-assisted declassification review process does not replace human reviewers. Human oversight remains crucial, and the model’s decisions are validated and refined by human reviewers. Additionally, there are ethical considerations when incorporating AI into government workflows, and continuous efforts are being made to address them.

Apart from the efficiency gains, this project also saves money. By automating the declassification process, the Department of State foresees an almost $8 million saving on labor costs over the next ten years.

This small-scale pilot project serves as a proof of concept before undertaking larger changes. The Department of State aims to further refine and expand the use of AI in government operations, particularly in managing increased volumes of data and records with limited resources.

Overall, the Department of State’s pilot project approach to AI adoption showcases the potential of AI to enhance government operations and improve transparency.