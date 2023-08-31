The Role of Artists in the Era of AI: Engaging, Disenchanting, and Disintoxicating

In the world of theatre, Annie Dorsen has been exploring the impact of new technologies on human culture and cognition through her work in algorithmic theatre. As part of this exploration, Dorsen has delved into the realm of generative AI models such as GPT-2, Dall-E, and their successors and competitors. Her latest piece, “Prometheus Firebringer,” premiered earlier this year and reflects on the relationship between technology and power.

On one side of the stage, AI-generated theatre masks brought to life by AI-generated computer voices perform scenes created by GPT-3.5. On the other side, Dorsen gives a talk that reflects on the questions raised by these models. While she acknowledges the value of these models in her work, she also feels uneasy about their implications for the future of art.

Dorsen’s first algorithmic theatre piece, “Hello Hi There,” featured outdated chatbots programmed to mimic human conversation. The performance revealed the limitations of these early models and emphasized the importance of understanding the behind-the-scenes technology. However, as technology has advanced and its downsides have become more apparent, Dorsen has grown increasingly concerned.

The harms associated with AI range from privacy concerns and workplace surveillance to the proliferation of synthetic media and the concentration of power in the hands of tech companies. Dorsen highlights the hidden and problematic nature of the datasets used, the plausible-sounding nonsense produced by the models, and the exploitation of underpaid workers tasked with filtering out harmful content. She also draws attention to the energy consumption and the invasive surveillance required to improve AI performance.

In light of these concerns, Dorsen questions the role of artists in popularizing these technologies and becoming unwitting propagandists for Big