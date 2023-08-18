The Rise of Fake Digital Media and its Impact on Elections

As the 2024 national elections approach, there has been a surge in fake digital media aimed at manipulating voters. Activists, propagandists, and political campaigns are utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) and other tech tools to deceive the public.

Susan Gonzales, CEO of the nonprofit group AIandYou, warns of the potential dangers posed by the upcoming “AI election.” Gonzales explains that AI can be used to create campaign videos, phone calls, and personalized fundraising letters that deceive voters. However, the most significant concern is the rise of deepfakes – hyperrealistic yet entirely fabricated content pieces based on misinformation. Creating deepfakes no longer requires technical expertise, as anyone with a laptop can generate them.

While efforts have been made to educate the public on spotting deepfakes, there are no regulations or consequences in place to protect voters from false information during the campaign. Undecided and new voters are particularly susceptible to political misinformation. AI algorithms can process vast amounts of voter data, enabling campaigns to tailor their messages to specific individuals and sway them with false information.

Furthermore, voters’ existing biases can be reinforced when they encounter these deceptive images. Campaigns can target key points to manipulate voters based on their online behavior. Swing voters, in particular, are considered valuable targets since their votes could significantly impact the final outcome. Campaigns have access to micro data on voters, allowing them to create real-time messaging based on individual preferences.

The responsibility also lies with the companies that operate platforms where this activity takes place. However, without rules and regulations in place, it becomes challenging to hold these companies accountable.

Given limited time, it is unlikely that the government can take significant action to address these dangers. Therefore, it is crucial for voters to independently research key issues and verify the accuracy of information. AI literacy becomes paramount in protecting democracy and making informed voting decisions.

Ultimately, the rise of fake digital media, including deepfakes and other forms of misinformation, undermines the public’s ability to trust what they see, read, and hear, both online and offline. Awareness and understanding of these issues are essential for safeguarding our democratic process.