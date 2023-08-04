Black Mirror: Examining the Dark Side of Technology

In 2011, many people had a positive view of Silicon Valley and the tech industry. The iPhone was gaining popularity, Facebook was a fun platform for sharing ideas, and Twitter seemed like a tool for societal liberation. However, the UK television show Black Mirror offered a different perspective on technology and its impact on our lives.

Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker has always been skeptical about the effects of technology. He loves computers, but he is also a self-proclaimed worrier who is concerned about the potential misuses and unintended consequences of new developments. He believes that technology often gives us power while simultaneously causing harm.

Since its debut, Black Mirror has gained recognition for its prescient portrayal of issues that we are just beginning to confront. In a recent season, the show features an episode about a tech executive whose life becomes a show created entirely by an artificial intelligence. This episode coincided with concerns among writers and actors about the potential replacement of Hollywood professionals with AI.

Brooker himself is not interested in using AI to create his shows, although he acknowledges the value of using existing images and text to inspire new ideas. However, he does not anticipate a ChatGPT version of Black Mirror anytime soon.

Black Mirror has become synonymous with the concept of a dystopian future caused by technology. While Brooker appreciates the show gaining popularity, he also acknowledges that it can be depressing to constantly confront these dark scenarios. He clarifies that the show is not solely about technology; it often explores fucked-up situations and human flaws.

Despite the popularity and influence of Black Mirror, Brooker finds a disconnect in how some tech executives embrace the future depicted in the show. While he highlights the negative aspects of technology in certain episodes, he also recognizes the desirability and transformative potential in many technological advancements. It is the flawed human characters that often cause problems in the show, reflecting Brooker’s view that human beings can easily misuse the power granted by technology.

As a self-professed tech enthusiast and worrier, Brooker believes in the power and responsibility that comes with technological advancements. He is conscious of the potential for misuse and unintended consequences, which is a recurring theme in both his show and in real life.

In conclusion, Black Mirror provides a thought-provoking exploration of the dark side of technology. It raises important questions about our reliance on and our responsibilities in the age of advanced technology. Despite his concerns, Brooker recognizes the positive aspects of technology while urging caution and a critical examination of its impact on society.