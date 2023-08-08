AI in the Classroom: Balancing Opportunities and Challenges

Peter Paccone, a social studies teacher, has found a new assistant to help him in his high school classroom. This year, he plans to rely on ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence chatbot, to explain simpler topics to his students, giving him more time to delve into more complex concepts. Paccone is not the only teacher experimenting with AI in the classroom, but educators are divided on its potential impact.

While some teachers are excited about the possibilities AI offers, others are concerned about its implications. OpenAI.com, the company behind ChatGPT, has seen its website become one of the most popular destinations on the internet. However, several school districts, including New York City and Los Angeles, have banned the use of AI tools like ChatGPT in classrooms until proper policies are established.

Teachers who are eager to explore AI’s potential have formed groups on Facebook, such as “chatGPT for teachers” and “The AI Classroom,” to share ideas and strategies. However, many educators are worried that AI tools like ChatGPT will be misused by students for cheating and plagiarism.

Despite these concerns, there is a growing belief among educators that it is impossible to keep AI out of the classroom. They argue that it is essential to teach students how to responsibly utilize AI tools like ChatGPT. Randi Weingarten, President of the American Federation of Teachers, compares AI’s impact on education to the introduction of the Internet and graphing calculators.

Teachers are beginning to understand the potential benefits and drawbacks of AI in the classroom. They are also learning about the ways students can misuse AI tools, such as using math apps to solve problems, turning notes into narratives, and highlighting key parts of readings to skip through them. However, some teachers believe that proactively integrating AI tools like ChatGPT can increase student engagement and interest in learning.

For example, at Peninsula High School in Gig Harbor, students in Erin Rossing’s precalculus class use ChatGPT to generate math raps. This creative approach to learning shows the potential for AI to enhance classroom experiences.

As educators navigate the use of AI in the classroom, they must strike a balance between harnessing AI’s capabilities and addressing concerns about misuse. By teaching students responsible AI usage and integrating AI tools thoughtfully, teachers can leverage AI’s potential to improve the learning experience.