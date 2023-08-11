Wildfire Smoke and Air Quality: What to Expect

As Canada’s extreme fire season continues, there is growing concern regarding air quality and its potential impact on public health. Wildfire smoke contains various gases and particles that can have harmful effects on the respiratory system and overall well-being.

Air quality plays a crucial role in our health. The increase in gases and particles in polluted air can trigger asthma, worsen heart and respiratory problems, and even enter the bloodstream. For instance, when wildfire smoke turned New York City’s skies orange in June 2023, emergency room visits for asthma doubled.

While many cities provide daily air quality index scores to inform the public about the current state of air quality, predicting air quality in the coming days is a complex task. Various methods, including artificial intelligence and traditional techniques, are employed to forecast air quality.

Professor Joshua Fu, an expert in civil and environmental engineering, sheds light on these forecasting methods. These techniques combine advanced technologies and scientific understanding to estimate air quality levels in the future. However, the accuracy of these predictions can vary due to the complexity of factors influencing air quality, such as wind patterns, pollutant emissions, and weather conditions.

Understanding air quality is essential for promoting public health and well-being. By staying informed about air quality forecasts, individuals can take necessary precautions to protect themselves from potential health risks. This can include staying indoors, using air purifiers, wearing masks, and avoiding outdoor activities when air quality is poor.

As we continue to address the impact of wildfires on air quality, research and collaboration within the scientific community are crucial. By studying the long-term effects of smoke exposure and developing effective strategies to mitigate its impact, we can work towards healthier and safer environments for everyone.

