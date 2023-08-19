AI and Data Storage: Meeting Sustainability Goals

Generative artificial intelligence and the continuous growth of data creation and replication pose challenges for business leaders in meeting their sustainability goals. With AI being both computing and energy-intensive, its presence has the potential to increase the carbon footprint of big data.

Companies across the IT spectrum are proactively finding solutions to address this challenge. For instance, decentralized cloud storage company Storj allows organizations to rent out their spare capacity, optimizing data storage efficiency. Legacy enterprises like Dell and IBM are also joining the effort by transitioning customers to software-defined (decentralized) architectures, which optimize workload in terms of cost, performance, ease of use, and efficiency.

Environmental sustainability is identified as the top challenge for 42% of CEOs, while the adoption of generative AI and data management are additional factors influencing cloud storage decisions. Startups like Storj offer an economical solution by optimizing spare capacity, which can account for up to 40% of a data-intensive company’s overall carbon footprint. Dell, on the other hand, focuses on making the traditional model more efficient, aiming for sustainability in its offer lifecycle process.

Repurposing unused office buildings as data centers is another option embraced in today’s growing data economy. This not only provides more opportunities for decentralized data storage but also enhances physical building security. Decentralization is seen as a way to secure data as it eliminates reliance on a single specific location.

Efficiency in hardware is also crucial for sustainability. The Open Compute Project has developed guidelines for data center circularity, ensuring that physical equipment is used longer and waste is reduced. Reducing carbon emissions is increasingly important for organizations, and IBM has launched the Cloud Carbon Calculator, an AI-informed tool that provides access to greenhouse gas emissions data and facilitates the management of cloud carbon footprints.

Transitioning to hybrid and connected environments is recommended for companies aiming to reduce their product carbon footprint. Conducting a data audit helps in addressing the carbon impact of data and identifying workloads suitable for decentralized data storage models.

As the demand for big data continues to grow, finding sustainable solutions becomes imperative. Balancing the power of AI with environmental responsibility is essential for business leaders in meeting their sustainability goals.