CityLife

The Power of AI Models

AI

Opinion: The Threat of Authoritarian Intelligence in the Era of AI

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 11, 2023
Opinion: The Threat of Authoritarian Intelligence in the Era of AI

I have had the privilege of being involved in the development and implementation of the internet and networking industry as an entrepreneur, former CTO of Cisco, and being on the boards of Disney and FedEx. However, I am concerned about the direction of technological innovation, particularly in the field of artificial intelligence (AI).

In contrast to the early days of internet development, where many stakeholders had a say, discussions about AI are now being shaped by leaders who seem to be striving for absolute ideological power. This has led to what I term as “Authoritarian Intelligence,” where the hubris and determination of tech leaders threaten our individual, societal, and business autonomy.

A small number of tech titans are designing our collective future, presenting their societal vision as the only possible path. They are using their wealth and influence to not only shape the productization and implementation of AI technology, but also the research behind it.

AI is a broad field of study, and one notable implementation is machine learning, which has expanded to generate content through Generative AI. However, this focus on production and mimicry, sometimes even fakery, compromises deep creativity, accuracy, and empathy.

The very fact that the evolution of technology feels inevitable is evidence of manipulation and an authoritarian use of narrative. This is a dangerous approach, as it disregards facts that don’t fit the desired narrative and ignores underlying values.

In Silicon Valley, this top-down authoritarian technique is amplified by a bottom-up culture of inevitability. The next big thing is hailed as the savior of the Valley’s economy and innovation ecosystem, surrounded by language coopted from common values such as democratization and safety. We are enticed by the promise of efficiency and convenience, while any pushback is dismissed as ignorance or a threat to global competition.

We have seen this narrative play out before with the rise of social media, smartphones, and cloud computing. We didn’t question whether relying on one enormous “town square” for community-building and expression had negative consequences, such as polarization and toxic conversations. Tech leaders focused on growth and brand-building, and civic leaders failed to help us understand the risks.

Now, we find ourselves at a similar juncture with AI. A handful of ideologically aligned leaders are pushing for large-scale, general-purpose AI implementations without considering the dangerous level of complexity and control this grants them.

It is crucial that we approach AI with caution and have open discussions about its ethical implications, societal impact, and our values. We cannot let a select few dictate the future of technology without taking into account the potential risks and consequences.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

AI

Integrating AI into Law School: Balancing Education and Ethical Concerns

Aug 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha
AI

Concerns Arise Over Zoom’s Updated Terms and Conditions

Aug 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha
AI

The Mixed Blessings and Volatile Flip Sides of Mental Health, Parenting, and AI

Aug 11, 2023 Robert Andrew

You missed

Satellite

$2.1B Contract Awarded to MDA for Telesat Lightspeed Satellites

Aug 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

Baldur’s Gate 3 Emerges as Strong Contender for Game of the Year

Aug 11, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Technology

U.S. CISA Adds Recently Patched .NET and Visual Studio Flaw to Known Exploited Vulnerabilities Catalog

Aug 11, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Satellite

Telesat Partners with MDA to Build 198 Satellites for Telesat Lightspeed Program

Aug 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments