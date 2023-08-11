Opinion: The Threat of Authoritarian Intelligence in the Era of AI

I have had the privilege of being involved in the development and implementation of the internet and networking industry as an entrepreneur, former CTO of Cisco, and being on the boards of Disney and FedEx. However, I am concerned about the direction of technological innovation, particularly in the field of artificial intelligence (AI).

In contrast to the early days of internet development, where many stakeholders had a say, discussions about AI are now being shaped by leaders who seem to be striving for absolute ideological power. This has led to what I term as “Authoritarian Intelligence,” where the hubris and determination of tech leaders threaten our individual, societal, and business autonomy.

A small number of tech titans are designing our collective future, presenting their societal vision as the only possible path. They are using their wealth and influence to not only shape the productization and implementation of AI technology, but also the research behind it.

AI is a broad field of study, and one notable implementation is machine learning, which has expanded to generate content through Generative AI. However, this focus on production and mimicry, sometimes even fakery, compromises deep creativity, accuracy, and empathy.

The very fact that the evolution of technology feels inevitable is evidence of manipulation and an authoritarian use of narrative. This is a dangerous approach, as it disregards facts that don’t fit the desired narrative and ignores underlying values.

In Silicon Valley, this top-down authoritarian technique is amplified by a bottom-up culture of inevitability. The next big thing is hailed as the savior of the Valley’s economy and innovation ecosystem, surrounded by language coopted from common values such as democratization and safety. We are enticed by the promise of efficiency and convenience, while any pushback is dismissed as ignorance or a threat to global competition.

We have seen this narrative play out before with the rise of social media, smartphones, and cloud computing. We didn’t question whether relying on one enormous “town square” for community-building and expression had negative consequences, such as polarization and toxic conversations. Tech leaders focused on growth and brand-building, and civic leaders failed to help us understand the risks.

Now, we find ourselves at a similar juncture with AI. A handful of ideologically aligned leaders are pushing for large-scale, general-purpose AI implementations without considering the dangerous level of complexity and control this grants them.

It is crucial that we approach AI with caution and have open discussions about its ethical implications, societal impact, and our values. We cannot let a select few dictate the future of technology without taking into account the potential risks and consequences.