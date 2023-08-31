The Nvidia and Alphabet Partnership Strengthens in the Race for AI Dominance

The partnership between Club holdings Nvidia and Alphabet is gaining momentum, positioning both companies to benefit in the competitive arena of artificial intelligence (AI). The expansion of their relationship will allow them to cater to businesses seeking advanced AI tools.

Nvidia’s H100 accelerator chips, known for their exceptional performance in training large-language models for generative AI applications, have already enhanced the appeal of Google Cloud. Now, Alphabet’s cloud division will have early access to Nvidia’s DGX GH200 supercomputer, which is powered by the semiconductor company’s groundbreaking Grace Hopper Superchip.

While Alphabet has been developing its own AI chips alongside Broadcom, its customers are also eager to utilize Nvidia’s computing capabilities, according to Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian. This collaboration with leading cloud-computing players such as Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure is expected to drive future growth for Nvidia, as these tech giants are major purchasers of its high-end AI chips.

In addition to the partnership announcement, Google Cloud revealed the upcoming launch of its latest supercomputer, the A3 GPU, which is powered by Nvidia’s H100 GPUs. Nvidia’s DGX Cloud, a web browser accessible supercomputer, will also be made available on Google Cloud, further expanding its reach.

Moreover, Alphabet announced enhancements to its Vertex AI platform, including the availability of H100s for building generative AI-powered applications using proprietary data. The company also unveiled plans to integrate AI into its Google Workspace and Google Cloud offerings through a program called Duet AI.

Industry analysts responded positively to the news, with JPMorgan stating that the event reinforces Google’s strong position in AI within the cloud market. They expect Google Cloud to continue to drive top-line growth and margin improvement for Alphabet.

In conclusion, the deepening partnership between Nvidia and Alphabet will strengthen their positions in the race for AI dominance. By combining forces, they aim to meet the increasing demand for cutting-edge AI tools and solidify their foothold in the cloud computing market.

