UK AI Week Explores Opportunities for Collaboration and Innovation in Thailand

From 15 to 18 August, the British Embassy Bangkok organized the first-ever UK AI Week in partnership with Thailand, showcasing the UK’s leadership in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and fostering collaboration between the two countries. The event aimed to deepen the relationship with Thailand and explore the potential of AI in various sectors.

The week began with a policy roundtable on 15 August, where experts from UK institutions such as the Alan Turing Institute, The Institute of Analytics, and the Surrey Institute for People-Centred Artificial Intelligence engaged in discussions on regulation, governance, investment, and the positive impact of AI.

The Embassy hosted a reception at the Ambassador’s residence, bringing together UK experts, businesses, Thai government officials, and multilateral organizations like UNESCO. The aim was to facilitate networking and build new relationships while setting out the UK’s strategy on AI.

As part of the UK AI Week, nine British AI and data businesses showcased their capabilities at the TechSauce Global Summit. They covered a wide range of sectors including agriculture, finance, climate, design, and cyber security. The UK experts delivered workshops on AI in health, public services, and developing effective national AI strategies. They also participated in panel discussions on topics such as climatetech, femtech, and air quality.

The UK delegates highlighted the opportunities for trade digitalization, paving the way for future collaborations between the UK, Thailand, and Singapore. This marked the first time the UK took a delegation to TechSauce, and their presence was well-received by attendees from across the region.

To conclude the week, the British Embassy organized ‘Turing Night,’ which included an exhibition, networking reception, panel discussion, and a film screening of “The Imitation Game.” The event aimed to reflect on the development of computing since the Enigma Code and build a platform for collaboration on AI applications and governance in the region.

UK AI Week Bangkok showcased the spirit of collaboration between the UK and Thailand, fostering innovation and advancing ethical AI development. The UK is keen on working closely with Thailand to harness the potential of AI for mutual benefits and creating a future where AI can serve as a force for good.