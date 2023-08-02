Microsoft’s Capex for Expanding Azure Cloud Computing Platform Exceeds $10.7 Billion

Microsoft has been diligently working on expanding the capacity of its Azure cloud computing platform, with a particular focus on catering to clients who are deploying artificial intelligence applications. The extent of Microsoft’s efforts is now evident in its capital expenditures, which primarily consist of hardware and software purchases.

In the second quarter, Microsoft’s capex amounted to over $10.7 billion, marking a 23% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. This also represents the highest level of quarterly capex in the history of the company. Chief Financial Officer Amy Hood disclosed to investors that these figures are expected to rise further over the next four quarters.

The increased capex expenditure reflects Microsoft’s commitment to meeting the growing demand for its cloud computing services, particularly in the field of artificial intelligence. Azure has become a key platform for organizations that require the infrastructure and tools to develop and execute AI-powered applications.

By investing substantial resources into expanding Azure’s capacity, Microsoft aims to ensure that it remains competitive in the cloud computing market. The company recognizes the strategic importance of facilitating the training and running of AI applications in its cloud platform, as businesses increasingly rely on AI for various use cases, such as data analysis and automation.

With the surge in capex, Microsoft aims to solidify its position as a leading provider of cloud computing services, enabling businesses to leverage the power of AI and benefit from the scalability and flexibility of Azure. As the demand for AI continues to grow, Microsoft’s investment is poised to support the ever-increasing needs of its customers.