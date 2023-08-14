Hackers gathered at the Caesars Forum conference center in Las Vegas for a unique challenge set by the six largest companies in AI. The challenge, held as part of Def Con, the world’s largest hacker conference, aimed to test the chatbots used by these companies. Instead of finding software vulnerabilities, hackers were asked to perform prompt injections, where chatbots provide unintended responses due to user input confusion.

Participating chatbots included Google’s Bard, OpenAI’s ChatGPT, and Meta’s LLaMA. More than 2,000 hackers, estimated by Sven Cattell, founder of the AI Village non-profit hosting the event, eagerly participated. This turnout highlighted the scarcity of people testing these chatbots, emphasizing the need for red teaming and identifying flaws in AI systems.

Generative AI chatbots, also known as large language models, generate responses based on user prompts. While these bots have advanced capabilities like generating sonnets and completing college tests, they often provide inaccurate answers with false information. The race to improve these chatbots has intensified since the viral success of ChatGPT3 in December.

The participating companies sought to trick the chatbots in various categories, such as using demographic stereotypes, providing false legal information, and simulating sentience. The goal was to ensure that these products could convincingly interact innocently, making them marketable to a wider audience.

Tech companies benefitted from Def Con, gaining access to potential testers from the hacking community who offered unique perspectives. However, there were limits to the hackers’ access to the chatbot systems, as each user was assigned an unnamed chatbot without knowing the company behind it. Results and identified flaws from the contest will be published in February.

While hackers struggled to defame celebrities by associating them with criminal activities, they had an easier time manipulating the chatbots to provide false information. This highlights the challenge of ensuring factual accuracy in generative AI chatbots, reflecting a larger problem that social media companies have faced in moderating content and preventing misinformation.

The contest at Def Con not only facilitated the identification of flaws in chatbot systems but also emphasized the importance of developing reliable and accurate AI models that can interact innocently. Misinformation remains a persistent issue, particularly in gray areas where subjectivity is involved.