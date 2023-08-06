The Global Chip Shortage Impacting AI Industry

The global demand for Artificial Intelligence (AI) has exposed the limitations of the supply chain for powerful chips used in developing AI models. The chip crunch has affected businesses of all sizes, including leading AI platforms, and may not improve significantly for at least a year, according to industry analysts.

Microsoft’s recent annual report highlighted the potentially extended shortage of AI chips. The report, for the first time, identified the availability of graphics processing units (GPUs) as a risk factor for investors. GPUs are critical hardware components used for running calculations in training and deploying AI algorithms.

The shortage of GPUs has become a bottleneck for the AI industry. It directly affects companies developing AI tools and products and indirectly impacts businesses and end-users who want to apply AI technology. OpenAI CEO, Sam Altman, testified before the US Senate, acknowledging the struggle to meet the increasing number of user requests for their chatbot tool. He mentioned a shortage of GPUs and expressed a commitment to ensure enough capacity for users.

The current chip shortage differs from the shortages during the pandemic period. This shortage reflects the explosive demand for high-end GPUs specifically designed for advanced AI work. Although production is at capacity, the overwhelming demand has strained the limited sources of supply. The surge in AI demand caught the industry off guard, causing a “huge sucking sound” in the market, as described by industry experts.

One company that stands to benefit greatly from the AI surge is Nvidia, a trillion-dollar chipmaker that holds an estimated 84% market share for discrete GPUs. Nvidia is expected to experience unparalleled revenue growth, especially in its data center business. AMD, another key player in the chip market, expects to unveil its AI GPU solution later in the year.

A further complication is that GPU manufacturers themselves struggle to obtain a key input from their suppliers: silicon interposers. These interposers are necessary for completing GPUs, but their limited availability further exacerbates the chip shortage issue.

The Biden administration has made increasing domestic chip manufacturing a priority, recognizing the critical role of chips in various industries, including AI. However, resolving the chip shortage will take time due to the complex supply chain involved.