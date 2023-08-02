Expanding Your Business Internationally: Making Your Website Welcoming with AI Translation Tools

Expanding your business internationally offers great potential, but in order to succeed, it is important to cater to the language of your target audience. Research has shown that over 70% of consumers are more likely to choose a product if it is presented in a language they understand. Therefore, it is crucial to prepare your website for translation and localization.

AI translation tools and engines, powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithms, are software applications that automate the translation of text or speech from one language to another. These tools utilize machine learning, natural language processing, and neural networks to analyze the meaning of the source text and generate an equivalent translation in the target language. This process is known as machine translation (MT).

Machine translation has significantly evolved in recent years, particularly with the advancements in neural machine translation (NMT). NMT models, powered by deep learning algorithms, are able to process and translate text using an encoder-decoder architecture that reads the source text and generates the target translation. They can capture complex language patterns and produce more accurate and fluent translations compared to earlier approaches.

When considering translation engines, it is important to note that there is no absolute best option. DeepL, for example, is a German-based MT tool that stands out in the industry. It offers a web-based platform and customizable translation options, including the ability to incorporate preferred terminology and adjust the formality of the target text. Google Cloud Translation, on the other hand, is a widely used tool that offers support for over 100 languages and provides APIs for easy integration into existing workflows. AWS Amazon Translate is specifically designed for organizations needing language translation for various purposes, offering features such as neural machine translation and real-time translation capabilities. Microsoft Translator for Business provides customizable translation systems to suit specific business and industry terminology.

Integrating AI translation engines into existing workflows is made easy with the provided APIs. For even greater efficiency, translation memory systems (TMS) can be utilized. These software systems manage a database known as translation memory, storing previously translated text segments.

Expanding your business internationally requires catering to the language preferences of your target audience. By utilizing AI translation tools and engines, and considering the specific features of different translation engines, you can create a welcoming website for global customers.