Best AI Story Generators for Automated Writing

Writing a story from scratch can be a time-consuming process, but advancements in generative AI technology have made it possible to automate parts of the writing process. Platforms dedicated to AI novel writing have emerged in recent months, offering various options for generating stories.

One such platform is NovelAI, which provides a user-friendly interface, customizable settings, and a robust tutorial. It allows you to choose from different writing styles and even train the AI to emulate your own style. While training the AI with your own text can be expensive, the platform offers a generous free tier and affordable subscription options starting from $10 per month.

KoboldAI is a flexible and customizable AI story generator that allows you to run AI models offline. It utilizes publicly available language models like Meta’s Llama and Vicuna, making it a cost-effective option. It can be installed on your computer or hosted on a cloud server, and it also runs on the free service Google Colaboratory. With KoboldAI, you can provide starting sentences and let the AI generate the rest of the story. It also offers an Adventure mode for text-based interactive storytelling.

Sudowrite is a feature-rich AI story generator designed specifically for long-form writing. It utilizes OpenAI’s GPT-4 language model and can generate entire stories based on a starting prompt. It also allows you to edit and rewrite specific sections, describe key subjects, and brainstorm ideas. Sudowrite offers a free trial but has subscription plans ranging from $10 to $100 per month.

WriteSonic offers a simplified approach with its Stories mode. It requires no knowledge of AI-related jargon and provides three drafts to choose from based on a few sentences inputted. However, it has limitations in terms of creativity and story length, generating only short stories of around 500 words. WriteSonic’s subscription fee is $16 per month.

For a straightforward and easy-to-use AI story generator, InferKit’s free demo is a good option. You can input a sentence or paragraph to start the story, and the AI will generate sentences that you can edit as needed. While limited to generating 10,000 characters per week for free, it’s suitable for shorter stories.

These AI story generators offer different features and pricing options, providing aspiring writers with automation tools to aid in the writing process.