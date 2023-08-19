CityLife

The Power of AI Models

AI

The Rise of AI-Generated Novels

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 19, 2023
The Rise of AI-Generated Novels

The emergence of AI-generated content has taken yet another form with the creation of an artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot named ChatGPT. This chatbot’s debut attempt at capturing attention is in the form of a new novel featuring the iconic detective Hercule Poirot, created by renowned author Agatha Christie. The suggested title for this AI-generated novel is “Ciphers Of The Midnight Mind,” and it has the potential to craft an entire story within seconds.

For fans of Hercule Poirot and the enduring popularity of the character, the prospect of new stories created on demand may be quite exciting. Similar to the efforts made by the estates of James Bond and Sherlock Holmes to commission new adventures for these famous characters, Agatha Christie’s estate has also explored the possibility of AI-generated stories featuring Poirot and Miss Marple. Although some writers may view this as a threat to their livelihood, Ajay Chowdhury, an award-winning crime author, sees it as an opportunity for growth.

Chowdhury, with a background in tech and as the co-founder of Shazam, believes that AI tools can serve as useful editors for writers. He began experimenting with AI in his writing process about six or seven months ago and found it to be a valuable tool for generating ideas and improving pacing. In fact, he even utilized an image generator called Midjourney to visualize and inspire a dramatic chase scene set on the island of Elephanta.

While there may be fear and concerns among writers about the impact of AI on their profession, Chowdhury remains optimistic. He sees AI as a supportive tool rather than a replacement for human creativity. With the continuous advancements in AI technology, the future of AI-generated novels seems not only tantalizing but also promising for both writers and readers alike.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

AI

Startups Partner with Oracle to Address GPU Shortages for AI Companies

Aug 19, 2023 Mampho Brescia
AI

How Educators and Students are Utilizing A.I. Chatbots in Education

Aug 19, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
AI

The Rapid Growth and Concerns Surrounding Artificial Intelligence

Aug 19, 2023 Robert Andrew

You missed

News

Revolutionizing Telecommunications: The Role of LAMEA Collaborative Robots

Aug 19, 2023 0 Comments
News

Starfield: Early Reviews and the Hype

Aug 19, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
News

The Impact of Telematics Control Units on Internet Connectivity and Speed

Aug 19, 2023 0 Comments
Technology

The Best PlayStation 5 Exclusive So Far: God of War Ragnarök

Aug 19, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments