Investing in Artificial Intelligence: Navigating the Challenges

Investing in artificial intelligence (AI) has gained significant attention among investors, creating a lot of excitement. However, selecting the right companies for investment can be a challenging task. This difficulty is compounded by the rise of attention-seeking publicity campaigns, which became prominent during Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

Jacques-Aurélien Marcireau, Co-Head of Equities at Edmond de Rothschild Asset Management and manager of the Big Data and Tech Impact funds, recognizes the challenges associated with identifying promising AI investments.

In a discussion with Citywire Selector news editor Ian Heath, Marcireau shared his insights. One important point he emphasized was the transition of previously perceived “boring” traditional companies into AI-driven businesses.

He explained that many established companies have successfully integrated AI technology into their operations, making them attractive investment prospects. This trend presents opportunities for investors who may find it challenging to identify pure AI companies.

Furthermore, Marcireau highlighted the importance of considering a company’s data infrastructure when assessing AI investment potential. Robust data infrastructure plays a vital role in the successful implementation of AI technologies.

Another significant factor to analyze while selecting AI investments is a company’s ability to attract and retain AI talent. The ongoing competitive landscape for AI expertise is crucial for sustainable success in AI-driven industries.

While the buzz around AI investments continues to grow, it is essential for investors to navigate the challenges effectively. Evaluating the integration of AI technologies in traditional companies, assessing data infrastructure, and analyzing a company’s ability to attract AI talent are key considerations for successful AI investments.

By understanding these factors and conducting thorough research, investors can make informed decisions when delving into the world of AI investments.