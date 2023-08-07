Investing in Artificial Intelligence: Choosing the Right Companies

Investing in artificial intelligence (AI) has generated a lot of excitement among investors. However, selecting the right companies to invest in can be a challenging task.

The process has been further complicated by the increasing prevalence of attention-seeking publicity campaigns. These campaigns, which prioritize garnering attention at any cost, gained popularity during Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

One professional who believes this has made the selection process even more difficult is Jacques-Aurélien Marcireau, co-head of equities at Edmond de Rothschild Asset Management and manager of its Big Data and Tech Impact funds.

During a discussion with Citywire Selector news editor Ian Heath, Marcireau pointed out how previously “boring” sectors have attempted to rebrand themselves as AI-focused companies. This trend has made it challenging for investors to identify truly innovative and promising AI companies amidst the noise.

To make informed investment decisions, Marcireau emphasizes the importance of looking beyond hype and marketing efforts. Instead, investors should focus on companies with genuine AI capabilities and a strong track record in the field.

Additionally, he suggests considering the potential impact of AI on a company’s business model. Some industries, such as healthcare and autonomous vehicles, are likely to be significantly transformed by AI in the coming years, presenting attractive investment opportunities.

Moreover, Marcireau stresses the necessity of conducting thorough due diligence and understanding the risks associated with investing in AI. He advises investors to assess a company’s level of expertise, intellectual property, and partnerships within the AI ecosystem.

In conclusion, while investing in AI holds great potential, the task of identifying the right companies can be challenging. By focusing on genuine AI capabilities, considering the business model impact, and conducting thorough due diligence, investors can increase their chances of success in this rapidly evolving field.