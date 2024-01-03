New Insights into the Structure of Carbon-12 Nucleus

Scientists from around the world have made a groundbreaking discovery that sheds light on the intricate structure of the carbon-12 nucleus. By utilizing advanced computational techniques and supercomputers, researchers have identified that the lower energy states of carbon-12 consist of clusters forming triangular shapes.

This latest research provides valuable insights into the formation and abundance of carbon in the Universe, which is vital to understanding organic chemistry and the existence of life as we know it. Carbon-12, the most common isotope of carbon, plays a crucial role in these fundamental processes.

Until now, studying the nuclear states of carbon-12 has been a complex task requiring extensive experimental and theoretical investigations. However, by using first principles and nuclear lattice simulations, the scientists were able to calculate the three-dimensional shape formed by the protons and neutrons that make up the carbon-12 nucleus.

The results of this study have revealed that the low-lying energy states of carbon-12 exhibit a substructure where six protons and six neutrons come together to form alpha particles. These alpha particles contain two protons and two neutrons and are known as helium-4 nuclei. Each of the low-energy states displays an intrinsic shape composed of three alpha particles forming either an equilateral triangle or an obtuse triangle.

The discovery of these triangular cluster structures offers profound insights into the processes responsible for the production of carbon in stellar environments. In particular, the Hoyle state, a well-known nuclear state of carbon-12, has been shown to consist of an obtuse triangular arrangement of alpha particles. The Hoyle state’s energy threshold greatly enhances carbon production in stars that undergo helium burning, providing an explanation for the abundance of carbon in the Universe.

This study, conducted by an international collaboration, not only aligns with existing experimental data but also provides a model-independent density map of the nuclear states of carbon-12. These findings contribute to our understanding of the geometric mysteries and cosmic origins of carbon, shedding light on the fundamental building blocks of life and the Universe itself.

[source: SciTechDaily.com]