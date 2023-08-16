Associated Press Releases Guidelines for Generative AI Use in News Gathering

The Associated Press (AP), a trusted standards stalwart for the news industry, has provided guidelines to its journalists on the use of generative AI in news gathering. AP Vice President for Standards and Inclusion, Amanda Barrett, emphasized that AI is not meant to replace journalists but rather assist them in their work. The guidelines were developed to ensure responsible and ethical use of AI technology.

While AP journalists are permitted to experiment with ChatGPT, a popular generative AI tool, they are instructed not to use it for creating publishable content. The material generated by AI platforms should be treated as unvetted source material, subject to AP’s existing sourcing standards. The publication explicitly stated that AI should not be used to alter photos, videos, or audio, except when AI-generated images are the subject of a news story. In such cases, AP commits to labeling AI-generated photos in captions.

To ensure accuracy and credibility, writers are cautioned against inputting confidential information into AI tools. They are also required to verify the veracity of any content used, ensuring it is free of AI-generated material. AP aims to prevent the accidental use of AI-generated content that spreads misinformation.

As a leading authority in news standards, AP’s guidelines on AI usage will likely influence the ongoing debate surrounding journalists’ reliance on AI technology. Interestingly, while setting these standards, AP has also signed an agreement with OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, allowing them to use AP news stories to train generative AI models. Additionally, AP utilizes automated tools to quickly generate news summaries for financial reports and minor sports leagues, aligning with other news organizations like BuzzFeed that integrate AI into their workflow.

Furthermore, AP has joined other news companies and groups in advocating for transparency in the data used to train generative AI models. The organization’s commitment to responsible AI use aligns with recent developments, such as The New York Times limiting its data use for AI training and withdrawing from coalition negotiations with AI companies regarding training data. All these efforts demonstrate the news industry’s evolving approach to incorporating AI responsibly within journalistic practices.