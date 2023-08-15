Army Calls on Industry to Develop AI Bill of Materials (BOM)

In an effort to catch up to China in the artificial intelligence (AI) race, the US Army is urging the industry to develop a Bill of Materials (BOM) to increase its adoption of third-party algorithms. The Senior Army Acquisition Official, Young Bang, emphasized the importance of AI BOMs, which would provide a roadmap for the code inside software applications and reduce cybersecurity risks. Similar to software BOMs, AI BOMs would focus on the ingredients that make up algorithmic components.

The Army aims to leverage industry algorithms to narrow the gap with China but recognizes the need to assess potential risks and vulnerabilities associated with these algorithms. Bang stressed that the intention is not to appropriate industry intellectual property or engage in reverse engineering, but rather to collaborate and work together.

The challenge of reducing risk has been a recurring concern for the Army. Bang has previously highlighted the lack of expertise and experience in the Army when it comes to developing and integrating AI capabilities. The Army acknowledges the need for industry assistance in this regard, emphasizing the importance of collaboration.

AI BOMs will be a crucial element in the Army’s digital transformation journey. Bang briefly mentioned an approach called Traceability, Observability, Replaceability, and Automated Consumption (TORC), which could help liberate the Army’s data. Currently, the Army’s systems are vertically integrated, which poses scalability issues. The TORC process aims to decouple the layers of software, data, hardware, and the network to facilitate easier data extraction.

The Army is seeking to define the extraction layers within the TORC process to streamline data retrieval. By separating these layers, the Army hopes to access the relevant data more efficiently. However, specific details about the implementation were not provided at the conference.

In conclusion, the Army is reaching out to industry professionals for their expertise in developing AI BOMs. Collaborative efforts between the Army and industry are crucial for reducing cybersecurity risks, narrowing the gap with China in AI capabilities, and achieving the Army’s digital transformation goals.