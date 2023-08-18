The Growth of Artificial Intelligence Impacting US Stock Markets

The growth of artificial intelligence (AI) has been a consistently positive view in US stock markets this year. The shares of the seven largest tech companies by market capitalization have led to a bull market for the S&P 500, despite concerns over inflation and the financial sector’s health. Although prices have fallen in recent weeks, active fund managers still hold a significant amount of big tech stocks compared to the start of the year.

Several Wall Street banks are trying to guide investors interested in AI. Citi’s AI “basket” provides a shortlist of apparent AI beneficiaries, such as Adobe. On the other hand, Bank of America’s “AI Risk Index” features companies like Adobe for investors looking for short opportunities. Companies like Palantir, a data analytics group, have potential as a long opportunity.

The baskets offered by different banks highlight the challenges investors face due to rapidly changing opinions. Google’s parent company, Alphabet, is now considered a staple of AI baskets and investment funds. In May, there were concerns that Alphabet was falling behind its rivals in AI innovation, but its annual developer conference changed expectations. Similarly, Adobe reassured investors about its AI projects when concerns arose about new services threatening its products.

AI’s impact goes beyond just being a trend, as it already has real-use cases that affect major companies financially. Comparisons can be drawn to the internet bubble in the late ’90s and early ’00s, where markets correctly identified trends but struggled to judge the pace and precise beneficiaries. The presumption that dominant players today will remain dominant in the future is not always true, as seen with the decline of Cisco, the most valuable company in early 2000.

Investors are looking for opportunities to capitalize on the potential of AI, but navigating the market requires careful stock picking. While some see AI as part of a broader paradigm shift favoring active strategies, it poses challenges for those who are not skilled in stock selection. The impact of AI on stock markets is still unfolding, and its potential for disruption and transformation cannot be ignored.