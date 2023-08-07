The AI Stock Rally Stumbles as Companies Report Q2 Earnings

The AI-fueled rally that propelled stocks to new heights is facing obstacles as companies release their second-quarter earnings. Microsoft, a leader in the AI space, announced that AI contributions to revenue will be gradual. AMD expects the market for AI accelerators to reach over $150 billion by 2027. However, these projections didn’t prevent AMD’s stock from falling over 7% as analysts worried that expectations had become too high.

As a result, the Nasdaq Composite is down nearly 2% in the past two weeks. This could indicate that the AI stock bubble is starting to burst. Morgan Stanley equity strategist Edward Stanley analyzed 70 past bubbles and found that the median return after three years was 154%. Given that Nvidia, which has surged 200% this year, is often used as a proxy for the AI boom, it suggests that we may be in the “late innings” of the AI stock rally.

However, Stanley believes that the AI bubble of 2023 is different from previous bubbles. It is challenging to assess the rally’s progress since the AI index tracked by Morgan Stanley is only up 50% this year, compared to the 200% surge in large-cap tech stocks. Several underlying AI stocks have reached all-time highs, but as an investment theme, performance is still 14% below the previous market high.

While AI has been the buzzword on Wall Street this year, with analysts raising their outlook on the S&P 500, the excitement seems to be quieting down. During second-quarter earnings season, the promise of AI continued to drive stock jumps. However, companies that have emphasized their AI success haven’t reaped significant benefits this quarter. Investors appear more concerned with the current state of affairs rather than the potential AI benefits in the future.

Snap, for example, boasted that over 150 million users have engaged with its My AI chatbot. However, Wall Street focused on the high AI costs, causing Snap’s stock to fall more than 14% after its earnings report. Even industry giants like Nvidia experienced a slowdown in momentum leading up to their earnings release.

Overall, the AI stock rally seems to be facing challenges as the market adjusts expectations. Though there are differences in the AI bubble of 2023 compared to previous bubbles, only time will tell how the AI industry will continue to evolve and impact the stock market.