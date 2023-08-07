The AI Stock Rally Faces Challenges as Second-Quarter Earnings Are Reported

The artificial intelligence (AI)-driven surge that propelled stocks higher in recent months is encountering obstacles as companies reveal their second-quarter earnings. Microsoft cautioned investors that the contribution of AI to its revenue will be gradual, and this sentiment was reflected in a more than 7% drop in AMD’s stock. The Nasdaq Composite index is also down nearly 2% over the past two weeks, indicating that the AI stock bubble may be deflating.

Morgan Stanley equity strategist Edward Stanley analyzed 70 previous bubbles over the last century, highlighting that the median return three years after these bubbles burst was 154%. Given that Nvidia and large-cap tech stocks have experienced significant growth this year, Stanley suggests that the AI rally may be entering its late stages.

However, Stanley believes that the AI bubble of 2023 differs from previous bubbles due to the difficulty in measuring its progress accurately. The AI index tracked by Morgan Stanley has increased by only 50% this year, compared to the 200% surge in large-cap tech stocks. Consequently, Stanley argues that investor exuberance in the AI market is challenging to gauge.

Despite the buzz surrounding AI on Wall Street, companies that have emphasized their AI successes have not seen corresponding benefits in their stock prices during this quarter. Meta is the exception, attributing its AI advancements to increased revenues. Snap reported engagement with its My AI chatbot, but the stock price fell over 14% due to concerns about higher AI costs impacting profitability.

Even industry giants like Nvidia, which has experienced significant growth due to its AI prospects, have seen a slowdown in momentum leading up to their earnings reports. This slowdown suggests that the stock’s remarkable rise may be pausing temporarily.

In conclusion, the AI stock rally is facing challenges as second-quarter earnings are announced. While the AI industry has generated excitement, investor concerns regarding the current state of companies and the potentially high costs of AI investments have tempered stock price increases.