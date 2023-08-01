Understanding the Current Landscape of AI Policy in the US

AI technology has made remarkable progress, and the US federal government is now taking it seriously. In May, the White House introduced a set of AI policies, followed by securing voluntary safety commitments from leading AI companies in July. These commitments include internal and third-party testing to ensure security against cyberattacks and misuse.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has outlined his preferred approach to regulation, promising prompt legislation. The Federal Trade Commission and other independent regulators are publicly discussing their strategies for handling AI. A bipartisan group is advocating for the prohibition of AI in nuclear launch decisions.

However, while there is a will to act, policymakers are still navigating unfamiliar territory. Government proposals often involve vague ideas and requests for public input instead of specific action plans. It’s time to move beyond principles and prioritize programming.

With the increasing public attention and congressional hearings on AI, more specific actions can be expected. AI companies are also taking part in self-regulation in hopes of influencing wider regulations. Therefore, it is important to explore what actions may unfold in Washington, D.C.

The ideas circulating can be categorized into four main areas: rules, institutions, money, and people.

1. Rules: The most crowded and consequential aspect involves making new regulations and laws for AI developers, whether through voluntary standards, agency regulations, congressional laws, or international agreements. There are differing opinions on the extent of regulation, with some concerned about potential hindrance to progress.

2. Institutions: There is a need for new government agencies or international organizations that can implement and enforce regulations.

3. Money: Additional funding is essential for research to expand AI capabilities and ensure safety measures.

4. People: Building a workforce capable of developing and controlling AI requires expanded high-skilled immigration and increased education funding.

Specifically, in terms of new rules, there is a divided opinion. Some argue against government mandates, fearing it may impede progress or lead to regulatory capture. Others advocate for extensive regulations covering liability, copyrights, privacy, and biases related to race, gender, sexual orientation, and disability.

There are ongoing discussions regarding copyright issues arising from AI-generated content and the invasion of privacy due to data collection practices. Algorithmic biases that perpetuate stereotypes and harm marginalized groups are also a concern.

In conclusion, while AI policy in the US is still in its early stages, there is growing attention and discussions surrounding the need for regulations. The future may include new rules, institutions, funding, and workforce development to ensure responsible and safe AI implementation.