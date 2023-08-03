The Importance of a Regional AI Strategy in Latin America

The development of artificial intelligence (AI) has the potential to bring about innovation across various sectors of the economy worldwide. However, it also presents a set of challenges and opportunities for Latin America. Instead of a unified regional strategy, countries in the region have adopted a patchwork of regulatory and institutional approaches to AI. It is crucial to prioritize democratic principles and protection when formulating an AI strategy for the Americas.

Latin American countries are already exploring the benefits of AI strategies in various areas. For instance, Panama has developed the Respuesta Operativa de Salud Automática COVID-19 app, which uses AI to diagnose and recommend COVID testing for patients. Such possibilities range from formulating public policies for pandemic response to enhancing security and transparency in governance.

A regional AI strategy would provide a public policy framework, outlining priorities for expanding the positive effects of AI and addressing its potential for misuse. It could also establish funding commitments to ensure the achievement of set goals. Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, and Uruguay have already developed or are formulating AI strategies. Costa Rica has adopted the AI principles of the OECD and is committed to developing a national strategy, highlighting the importance of a coherent regional process.

At the same time, autocratic regimes are exploiting AI for their own benefit. In Venezuela, the regime has used AI to create English-speaking avatar newscasters to spread propaganda. The regime also employs Chinese technology to link identification cards to voting behavior and social services, enhancing the surveillance state.

A successful AI strategy should not only focus on the productive use of AI but also address its potential for malign applications and geopolitical risks. Regional guidelines are essential to harness the power of AI for good and reinforce democratic resilience and public service delivery. Initiatives like the Alliance for Democratic Development can serve as platforms for governments to build both regional and national AI strategies.

Governments must strike a balance between maintaining a technological edge and preserving human rights and democratic values. While AI can improve productivity and efficiency in public services like healthcare and education, precautions must be taken to ensure its responsible use.

AI also has the potential to tackle corruption and improve democratic governance through open data and information access. Collaboration between organizations like Exiger and Transparency International demonstrates the ways in which AI is being used to analyze public records and identify corruption risks.

Latin American countries should adhere to international norms and policy environments, such as those provided by the OECD AI Observatory. Furthermore, regional coordination within existing multilateral frameworks can foster dialogue and policy guidance on AI.

In conclusion, Latin America must decide on and pursue strategies that maximize the positive potential of AI tools while mitigating their potential for misuse. A regional AI strategy can help achieve this by prioritizing democratic principles and protection, fostering collaboration, and addressing the challenges and opportunities brought by AI.