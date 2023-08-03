The Importance of Developing a Regional AI Strategy for Latin America

The development of artificial intelligence (AI) holds immense potential for innovation across various economic sectors globally. However, Latin America faces both challenges and opportunities when it comes to AI. Rather than having a regional strategy, countries in Latin America have implemented diverse regulatory and institutional approaches. In order to strengthen democratic institutions, it is crucial to develop a comprehensive AI strategy for the Americas that prioritizes democratic principles and protection.

Several countries in Latin America have already begun exploring the benefits of AI strategies. For example, the Panamanian government has developed the “Respuesta Operativa de Salud Automática COVID-19” app, which uses AI to diagnose and recommend COVID testing for patients. The potential applications of AI range from formulating public policies related to COVID-19 response and security to strengthening transparency, integrity, and accountability.

A regional AI strategy would provide a framework for public policy, clearly defining priorities for maximizing AI’s positive impact and addressing potential abuses. It would establish parameters and opportunities for ongoing dialogue, with funding commitments to ensure the objectives are achieved. Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, and Uruguay have already formulated or are in the process of developing their own AI strategies. Costa Rica has adopted the AI principles of the OECD and committed to developing a national strategy.

While Latin American countries are striving to harness the benefits of AI, autocracies are also exploring its potential for maintaining control and exercising influence. For instance, the Venezuelan regime has used AI to create English-speaking avatar newscasters to spread propaganda. Furthermore, they employ Chinese technology to link identification cards to activities such as voting behavior and social service usage, enabling extensive surveillance.

An effective AI strategy must consider both productive and detrimental applications of AI and address the associated geopolitical risks. A set of regional guidelines and a comprehensive AI policy are essential to ensure good governance, democratic resilience, and high-quality public service delivery. Initiatives such as the Alliance for Democratic Development (ADD), which comprises Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Panama, and Ecuador, can serve as platforms to support the development of regional and national AI strategies.

It is crucial for governments to strike a balance between leveraging AI for technological advancement and preserving human rights and democratic values. AI can enhance productivity in the private sector and make public services like healthcare, education, and anti-corruption initiatives more efficient and effective if used responsibly.

AI can be employed positively, as demonstrated by a communications agency in Paraguay that created a simulated presidential debate using AI algorithms. It allowed citizens to access candidates’ information and compare their policy proposals. However, AI also has the potential to generate malicious debates and spread disinformation during elections. Therefore, it is important for governments to collaborate with election authorities to protect against misinformation and ensure consistency in the electoral process.

AI has the potential to address corruption and enhance democratic governance through open data and information access. For example, AI is being utilized in collaboration between Exiger and Transparency International in the UK to analyze public records and identify corruption risks.

Latin America should adhere to international norms and policy environments, such as those provided by the OECD AI Observatory, which promotes dialogue, exchanges, policy guidance, and analysis. Regional coordination within existing multilateral frameworks, such as the OECD’s Global Parliamentary group on AI and ParlAmericas, a network of Western Hemisphere legislatures, can also facilitate international discussions on AI in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Latin America has a vested interest in developing strategies that maximize the positive potential of AI tools while working against their misuse. This requires a collaborative effort involving governments, legislatures, civil society, the private sector, and academia. The United States can play a supportive role by providing early research and sharing best practices to aid in the development of AI strategies. Ultimately, a regional AI strategy is crucial for driving innovation, protecting democratic principles, and ensuring the responsible use of AI in Latin America.