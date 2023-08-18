Adobe Unveils AI Features for Adobe Express

Adobe has announced the rollout of new artificial intelligence (AI) features for Adobe Express, powered by Firefly, a proprietary generative AI model. These features have been in beta for several months and are now available to subscribers worldwide.

Adobe Express is an all-in-one design tool that allows users to create social media content, PDFs, videos, brand kits, and other visually-compelling materials without requiring graphic design software proficiency. Similar to Canva and Microsoft Designer, Express is an online tool.

The updated version of Adobe Express includes various new features and innovations. These include new video templates, multiple page templates, animations, and design elements. Users can also create, edit, and enhance documents with PDF support. The text-to-image AI capability allows users to generate images with a prompt. Additionally, users can perform actions such as removing backgrounds in images and videos, converting to GIFs, and more.

Adobe aims to empower its user base with an AI-first, all-in-one tool that simplifies content creation. In the future, Adobe plans to introduce further innovations across image creation, design, video, audio, PDFs, and more.

Adobe assures users that AI-generated content created with Express is designed to be safe for commercial use. This is because the company’s generative AI model, Adobe Firefly, was trained on its own library of Adobe Stock images, for which the company owns the royalty.

Users can access a limited version of Adobe Express for free, including features such as AI-generated images and text effects, access to the Adobe Stock library, ten PDF quick actions per month, and more. A $10 monthly subscription unlocks additional premium features, including access to 195 million units of Adobe Stock content, premium video and image templates, unlimited PDF quick actions, licensed Adobe fonts, storage space, animation controls, and marketing features.

Adobe Firefly now supports prompts in over 100 languages, allowing users worldwide to benefit from the model. The latest version of Adobe Express is available on desktop web and will soon be available for mobile users as well.