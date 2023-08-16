The Geopolitics of Artificial Intelligence

In 2035, artificial intelligence (AI) is ubiquitous. It powers hospitals, airlines, and even the courtroom. Productivity has skyrocketed, leading to unprecedented advancements in various fields. However, this transformation of society also brings new risks and challenges.

Generative AI systems have already demonstrated the ability to write, create art, and develop computer code. This marks the beginning of a technological revolution that will reshape politics and economies. It will bring both opportunities and disruptions, unlike any previous wave of technology.

AI’s impact goes beyond the digital realm. It threatens the dominance of nation-states as global geopolitical actors. Technology companies are becoming independent powers in the digital domains they create, and AI further solidifies their influence. Traditional governance frameworks struggle to keep up with the complexity and speed of AI’s advancement.

Thankfully, policymakers worldwide have started recognizing the need to govern AI. Initiatives like the G-7’s “Hiroshima AI process,” the European Union’s AI Act, and calls for a global AI regulatory watchdog by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres are steps in the right direction. However, the debate on AI governance often revolves around whether to leverage its power or stifle its risks.

To effectively govern AI, a new framework is needed. It requires moving past traditional views of sovereignty and involving technology companies in the decision-making process. While these companies may lack the legitimacy derived from social contracts or democracy, excluding them hampers effective AI governance.

Basic principles for governing AI must be established before developing a regulatory structure. These principles should emphasize precaution, agility, inclusivity, impermeability, and targeting. Multiple governance regimes are necessary, covering risk assessment, arms race prevention, and managing disruptive forces.

The pace of AI’s progress is astounding. The scale and complexity of AI models are expanding rapidly. The computing power used to train these models has increased exponentially in the last decade. With each new advancement, unexpected capabilities emerge.

As AI continues to evolve, policymakers must act now to shape its trajectory. The choices they make will determine whether the future is defined by positive advancements or negative disruptions caused by AI. The world of 2035 is approaching, and it’s crucial to prepare for its arrival.