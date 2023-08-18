CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Nvidia Profiting from AI Hardware, Predicted to Dominate Lucrative Market

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 18, 2023
Nvidia, originally known for its successful graphics cards, has tapped into the massive potential of the AI field. As the demand for more advanced AI increases, the need for powerful hardware rises accordingly. Consulting firm Raymond James estimates that Nvidia is making approximately 1,000% profit on each H100 compute GPU sold. While the base cost of a H100 GPU is estimated at $3,320, the final product can be sold for over $30,000.

It’s important to note that these figures are only estimates, and the true costs involved in producing and selling the GPUs remain unknown to the public. Additionally, prices may vary depending on different models, software, licensing, and support. The current surge in AI development is largely fueled by the computational requirements of Large Language Models (LLMs). Regardless of opinions on their efficacy, AI is here to stay and Nvidia is well-positioned to dominate this lucrative market for years to come. Competing companies like Intel and AMD are scrambling to catch up.

Nvidia has attained its success through years of consistent innovation and technological advancement. If predictions hold true, the future looks bright for the company. This situation is somewhat reminiscent of the cryptocurrency GPU mining boom, but with the involvement of multi-billion-dollar companies rather than smaller-scale operations.

Nvidia’s highly anticipated next-generation GPU, codenamed Blackwell, is expected to have different versions for consumers and enterprises. While names may vary between the two product lines, it’s certain that big corporations will be eager to place compute GPU orders with the company.

The success of Nvidia in the AI market ultimately benefits gamers as well. With increased resources, the company can focus on enhancing its gaming GPUs. It may also attract highly skilled hardware and software engineers, further bolstered by AI technology. While Nvidia’s attention may shift towards the professional market due to the significantly higher profits it offers, signs indicate that it won’t neglect the gaming GPU market.

Nvidia’s stock price has experienced substantial growth, from dropping below $5 in mid-2015 to reaching $480 in July 2023. This impressive increase reflects the company’s positive trajectory and potential for continued success.

