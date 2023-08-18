Nvidia’s Profit Soars in the AI Market

Nvidia, originally known for its graphics cards, has successfully ventured into the world of AI. As the demand for improved AI grows, the need for more powerful hardware also increases. According to consulting firm Raymond James, Nvidia is estimated to be making up to 1,000% profit on each H100 compute GPU sold. While the base cost of a H100 GPU is believed to be $3,320, the actual selling price is reported to be upwards of $30,000.

These figures are estimates as the true costs and pricing remain undisclosed to the public. Additionally, the specifics of different SKUs, software, licensing, and support might also have an impact on the prices offered to buyers. The current AI hype is largely driven by the computational requirements of Large Language Models (LLMs), which are essential for automation, customer service, and data insights.

Intel and AMD are striving to catch up with Nvidia in this lucrative market. However, Nvidia’s longstanding presence and expertise in the field put them in a dominant position to capitalize on the growing demand for AI hardware in the years to come.

Nvidia’s success in the AI market ultimately benefits gamers as well. With increased resources, Nvidia can invest more in gaming GPUs and attract highly skilled hardware and software engineers. While their attention may be shifting towards the professional market due to the significant profitability it offers, Nvidia is committed to sustaining the gaming GPU market.

In mid-2015, Nvidia’s stock price was below $5, but it reached a staggering $480 in July 2023, demonstrating remarkable growth and success.