The Impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on Society: Opportunities and Risks

Recently, I had the opportunity to participate in the Obama Foundation’s Leaders program in Athens, where I connected with individuals from various sectors who are driving change in their respective fields. During the program, I engaged in a discussion with former President Barack Obama about the profound impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on society, a matter that he considers a top priority. Like President Obama, I firmly believe that we must take action now to harness the potential of AI while minimizing its risks.

My passion for AI dates back almost 20 years when I created an AI system based on neural networks capable of writing poetry in the style of William Blake. As the Chief Data Scientist at the UN, we developed an AI that could generate speeches similar to those delivered by presidents at the UN General Assembly. Our intention was to raise awareness of the societal challenges associated with this technology. However, many of these challenges are now materializing at a faster rate than anticipated.

Reflecting on President Obama’s speech in 2011, where he highlighted the empowering role of digital technologies during the Arab Spring, it is clear that we were overly optimistic. The lack of ethical, policy, and regulatory actions surrounding social media and data privacy during the 2010s led to detrimental consequences such as surveillance capitalism, polarization, mental health issues, and human rights violations.

With the rapid advancements in generative AI, we must act swiftly and address the risks at hand. We need reliable and unbiased technologies, establish boundaries, and prevent the concentration of power that fuels inequality and renders individuals irrelevant. Furthermore, the narratives shaped by algorithm-powered chatbots have the potential to destabilize our society.

However, beyond mitigating risks, we need to embrace the systemic transformation brought by AI. Similar to how information technologies revolutionized our world, AI will redefine our society and the roles we play within it. New tools allow us to accelerate and democratize access to personalized and precision healthcare, and other fields such as education, engineering, and design will experience unprecedented advancements and creativity. If managed effectively, the productivity boost from cognitive task automation can significantly improve people’s lives.

So, where do we begin? By experiencing AI firsthand. It’s not enough to merely talk about it; we must engage with these tools to grasp their potential and understand their limitations. Companies, organizations, institutions, and individuals should actively explore AI applications and learn from the process. In this AI-driven future, we are currently in a transitional phase, and it is crucial that we prepare ourselves.

Managing the AI transition cannot be solely delegated to technology companies, governments, regulators, and policymakers. It requires collective action from society as a whole. Establishing boundaries and regulatory frameworks will be the initial steps, but AI’s ultimate purpose should be to drive innovation and positive change. It should facilitate the development of new products and services, help combat climate change, revolutionize science, empower artists, protect democracies, and educate future generations.

No matter your role or sector, now is the time to experiment, engage in discussions, and shape a more humane and responsible AI that aligns with our mission. Let us come together, seize the opportunities, and address the challenges that lie ahead.

Miguel Luengo-Oroz is the former Chief Data Scientist at the UN and the current CEO of Spotlab.