SoftBank’s New Investment Strategy Drives Stock Gain, Despite Earnings Woes

SoftBank’s stock has gained 24% this year due to the upswing in tech stocks. The company, including its Vision Fund, invested $1.8 billion in startups and other companies last quarter, a significant increase from previous quarters. SoftBank’s CEO, Masayoshi Son, expressed his desire for the company to lead the AI revolution, leading to a change in strategy.

The increasing interest in artificial intelligence has played a role in SoftBank’s success. The surge in AI-related investments has raised hopes of a higher valuation for Arm, a chip designer that SoftBank acquired in 2016 for $32 billion. However, SoftBank’s earnings remain in dire shape. They reported a net loss of around $3.3 billion for the three months ending in June, marking their third consecutive quarter of losses.

Despite this, SoftBank’s Vision Fund business returned to a profit of approximately $426 million, thanks in part to a $1.2 billion valuation gain in companies such as Arm and Japanese payment firm PayPay. However, the cumulative investment losses at the Vision Fund segment amount to $7.5 billion since its launch in 2017.

SoftBank’s investment strategy has faced setbacks with recent startup failures, serving as a reminder of past challenges. Nevertheless, the company remains committed to investing in the tech sector and riding the wave of the AI revolution.

In conclusion, SoftBank’s stock has seen significant gains this year due to its investment strategy and the overall surge in tech stocks. However, their actual earnings remain problematic, with consecutive quarters of net losses. SoftBank’s Vision Fund business has returned to profitability, but investment losses still prevail. Despite these challenges, SoftBank continues to pursue its goal of leading the AI revolution.