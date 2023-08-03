Running your own AI models doesn’t necessarily require a giant computer, according to researchers at NVidia. They have developed Perfusion, a text-to-image model that is only 100KB in size and takes four minutes to train. While the small size and quick training may be misleading, as it still relies on the use of a larger model, the real innovation lies in the customization of the existing model.

Customizing AI models is a common task when working with images that the model does not already contain. For example, you might want to alter a picture of yourself or your pet, which would not be in the original model. This can be achieved by creating a special keyword and partially training the model to generate the desired output using a technique called textual inversion.

However, creating textual inversions often leads to unintended leakage of the new training. To address this issue, the researchers introduced a technique called “key locking.” This technique helps avoid overfitting when fine-tuning an existing model. It allows for the addition of specific images to the model without losing the connection between the custom image and the broader concepts the model already knows.

For instance, if we want to add a specific dog picture to the model, a typical technique would involve using a special keyword like “dog*” to indicate the custom dog image. However, this keyword does not establish a deeper understanding that “dog*” is a type of “dog” that the model is already familiar with. Key locking solves this problem by making associations between specific keywords and the existing knowledge in the model, enabling more accurate image generation based on different prompts.

While the concept of customizing AI models seems straightforward, the implementation requires attention to detail and complex mathematical operations. However, we can expect future tools to integrate this functionality, allowing users to easily customize models based on their specific needs and preferences.

The progress in AI engines and their ability to work with existing images is both fascinating and perplexing. Leveraging the customization capabilities of AI models offers numerous benefits and opens up new possibilities for creative applications in various domains.