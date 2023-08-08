The Nuclear Age and the AI Era: Parallels and Lessons

In December 1938, two German chemists accidentally discovered nuclear fission while conducting experiments with uranium at a research institute in Berlin. This groundbreaking finding, which involved splitting uranium atoms and unleashing immense energy, had significant implications for nuclear physics. The news quickly spread, and in January 1939, Danish physicist Niels Bohr shared the discovery at a conference in Washington, DC.

The story of how the atomic bomb came into existence has intrigued artificial intelligence (AI) researchers. Richard Rhodes’ Pulitzer Prize-winning book, “The Making of the Atomic Bomb,” has become a sacred text in the AI industry, particularly for those who believe that AI creations could pose potential dangers. This parallels the Manhattan Project, and the quest to create powerful AIs has been compared to it.

AI researchers find themselves relating to the story of scientists who realize that their work can shape the future of humanity, both positively and negatively. They are concerned about repeating the mistakes of previous generations of scientists. However, there is a key difference between the physicists of the 1930s and AI developers today. The physicists felt an immediate sense of competition with Nazi Germany, pushing them to race towards developing a nuclear bomb. In contrast, the focus for AI researchers is not limited to a specific rivalry, but rather an overall pursuit of advanced AI systems.

“The Making of the Atomic Bomb” also highlights the power of imagined races as motivators. If an AI lab suddenly goes silent, it could signal progress or the impending release of a major development. This raises questions about transparency between AI companies and the potential race dynamics between them.

To avoid such dynamics, increased transparency among companies is essential. The history of the Manhattan Project demonstrates the consequences of secrecy, where the US withheld information about the atomic bomb from the USSR until after its successful testing. Lessons can be learned from this, as early disclosure might have altered the course of the nuclear arms race.

In July 2023, the White House secured voluntary commitments from several AI companies, including OpenAI, Google, and Meta, to undergo testing by internal and external experts before releasing their systems. These companies also agreed to share information on their AI research, promoting a more transparent approach.

As the AI era progresses, it is crucial to recognize the parallels with the nuclear age and draw valuable lessons in order to navigate the future responsibly and ethically.