Artificial Intelligence Agents Angel and Naomi Provide Advanced Conversational Support

Angel and Naomi are advanced artificial intelligence (AI) agents developed by Inpris Innovative Products. These agents are designed to handle unscripted communication tasks autonomously and proactively, utilizing human-like thought processes to lead conversations. The AI agents continue to learn and improve over time.

Inpris, founded by Nissan Yaron and Ben-Etzion Yaron, specializes in human-machine interaction. The company has been recognized for its conversational AI capabilities and has won awards from Project Voice and been featured at Microsoft Ignite.

These virtual assistants go beyond the capabilities of Siri and ChatGPT. They can understand their employer, role, task, available information, and potential actions to accomplish their objectives. They can express emotions through voice, chat, and avatars in real time, creating a more human-like interaction experience. Additionally, they can perform real-world actions simultaneously while conversing with users.

Through a simple API and dashboard, the AI agents provide insights from conversations, such as sentiment analysis and cooperation levels. Inpris aims to allow human employees to focus on more critical tasks and provide support for complex cases. The AI agents offer immediate assistance with zero waiting times, enabling businesses to scale their outreach capabilities where human labor is not feasible.

Inpris is collaborating with multiple enterprises, including large automakers, to deploy Angel as an intelligent driving companion. Angel can help drivers understand, operate, and troubleshoot the car’s functions and control third-party systems. This provides safety advantages by allowing drivers to perform in-car tasks without taking their eyes off the road.

Furthermore, Inpris is developing autonomous agents for customer support in various industries, including the Israel Electric Corporation and insurance companies. These agents can engage in meaningful conversations with customers and take real-world actions based on established protocols.

Inpris has emerged as a leading player in the field of generative AI. With their capabilities for natural conversation, API integration, and reliability, they are attracting interest and partnerships with major companies. The AI agents Angel and Naomi exemplify the potential of AI technology to enhance and automate various aspects of human work.

