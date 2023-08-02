The Concentration of AI Development in the U.S. and Its Implications

There is a significant concentration of artificial intelligence (AI) development in a few key locations in the United States, primarily in Silicon Valley and other coastal cities, where entrepreneurs have access to capital and talent. This concentration has resulted in a large number of AI companies, patents, and job opportunities in these areas. According to Mark Muro, a senior fellow at Brookings Metro, two-thirds of all AI assets and capabilities are found in just 15 “early adopter metros,” including San Francisco, San Jose, Seattle, Los Angeles, and Boston.

This concentration raises concerns about the future of AI development. Muro refers to it as a “winner-take-most geography” and highlights the need for more places to participate in AI innovation. The current clustering of AI development in a few locations limits the connection and benefits to other regions and economies. Muro suggests that a more diversified approach is necessary to ensure that a broader range of ideas and talented individuals contribute to AI development.

The concentration of AI development also leads to a monoculture in the technology sector, where a narrow group of big tech companies and leading experts shape AI technology according to their own perspective. This can result in a failure to address problems and requirements that exist across different regions and markets. Additionally, such concentration may lead to suspicion and skepticism towards AI technology and innovation coming from other places.

To address these concerns, Muro suggests that regions and states should support the growth and scaling of AI companies by providing local strengths and resources. He advocates for government incentives and policies that promote the diversification of AI development across the country. This includes ensuring that emerging companies have access to big data sets, computational resources, and top-quality research on various use cases. States can also provide subsidies and support for clustering to foster the emergence of meaningful groups of AI firms in different locations.

The goal is to spread the benefits of AI development beyond just the coastal areas of the United States and encourage participation from talented individuals and innovative ideas from all regions. By doing so, the AI industry can become more inclusive and address the relevant issues faced by different sectors, such as agriculture and healthcare. State and federal government intervention, along with private sector involvement, will be crucial in achieving this objective.