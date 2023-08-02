The Concentration of AI Innovation in the U.S.: Concerns and Solutions

The artificial intelligence (AI) race in the United States is primarily taking place in a few key locations that offer advantages to AI entrepreneurs such as access to capital and talent. Silicon Valley and other expensive coastal cities like San Francisco, San Jose, Seattle, Los Angeles, and Boston have a significant concentration of AI companies, patents, and job opportunities.

This winner-take-most geography, as termed by Mark Muro, a senior fellow at Brookings Metro, is a cause for concern. Concentrating AI development in a few places limits the participation of other regions and prevents the diversification of technology. It leads to a monoculture of AI development, where only a narrow group of Big Tech companies and leading experts dictate the direction of AI technology. This may result in overlooking issues that are specific to different regions and markets in the United States.

To address these concerns, it is important to find ways to include more places and talented individuals in AI development. Government incentives and policies can play a role in spreading AI wealth to other regions that can support AI development. The federal government can ensure emerging companies across the country have access to critical resources like big data sets for training and computational resources. States can support clustering by providing subsidies and support. By promoting research on diverse use cases and expanding access to talent, AI can be diversified and benefit various industries across the country.

Furthermore, it is crucial to garner buy-in and support from all regions of the country. By showcasing talented AI researchers who have developed innovative ideas addressing relevant issues in different sectors like agriculture and healthcare, more areas can be encouraged to participate in AI innovation.

Government intervention and collaborative efforts are necessary to ensure the widespread and inclusive development of AI in the United States. Initiatives like the recently proposed CREATE AI Act, which aims to establish a national AI research center, can play a significant role in this endeavor.