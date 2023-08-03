The Concentration of AI Development in the US and the Need for Expansion

The artificial intelligence (AI) race in the United States is primarily centered in a few key hubs that offer advantages such as capital and talent. Silicon Valley and other expensive coastal cities concentrate a significant amount of AI companies, patents, and job opportunities. According to Mark Muro, a senior fellow at Brookings Metro, two-thirds of AI assets and capabilities are found in 15 “early adopter metros.” San Francisco, San Jose, Seattle, Los Angeles, and Boston have a substantial share of AI activity. Generative AI, including applications like ChatGPT and large language models, are concentrated in just 15 places, accounting for 60% of the development.

This concentration poses concerns about the future development of AI. Muro refers to it as a “winner-take-most geography” and worries that it limits innovation to a narrow group of Big Tech companies and experts, potentially overlooking regional problems and markets across the country. Another concern is the possibility of suspicion towards AI and innovation in general if they are mainly concentrated in a few places. To address these concerns, there is a need to diversify technology and AI specifically.

To support AI development in other regions, Muro suggests that local strengths should be harnessed. Regions and states should create an environment that enables the growth and scaling of AI companies. Government incentives, federal and state policies, as well as philanthropic support, can help achieve this goal. Access to big data sets and computational resources should be made available to emerging companies in all locations. Additionally, supporting top-quality research on interesting use cases and offering subsidies and support for clustering can encourage the emergence of meaningful groups of AI firms in various places.

Spreading AI innovation requires active steering, nudging, and incentivizing. The federal government should play a role in ensuring that new companies across the country have access to necessary resources. Diffusing AI into new places and involving more locations in AI development can benefit the industry and address suspicions surrounding technology. It is crucial to surface talented AI researchers and ideas that can contribute to relevant issues beyond the coastal areas.

State and federal government intervention, such as the Congressional Artificial Intelligence Caucus’ CREATE AI Act, will be essential in expanding AI innovation. This act aims to establish a national AI research center but does not disclose the financial requirements for such an effort.