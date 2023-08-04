The Potential for a GPU Shortage with the Rise in AI

If you’ve been following tech news, you know that “Artificial Intelligence” is all the rage. The growth potential in this field has investors excited and engineers rushing to get their hands on hardware. However, it appears that consumer-grade GPUs might once again be in high demand, just like they were during the cryptocurrency boom.

The crypto boom in the late 2010s and the start of the pandemic created a nightmare for anyone looking to buy a GPU. Prices skyrocketed, making it nearly impossible for regular PC gamers to find affordable options. Although the situation has improved, many gamers still recall those difficult times.

The new AI boom has led to significant investments in companies like Nvidia, which recently reported its best quarter ever, largely due to strong sales to AI firms. Even Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and Twitter, has reportedly purchased thousands of GPUs for an AI project. As a result, Nvidia has shifted its focus from the RTX 4000 series to developing “Hopper” cards for B2B sales to AI companies.

With startups using consumer-grade graphics cards for new AI services and large corporations consuming most of the manufacturing capacity, analysts fear that another shortage may be on the horizon. These concerns arose after an executive from Comma, a maker of AI-powered self-driving software, tweeted a photo of freshly-purchased RX 7900 XTX graphics cards.

As of now, the market has not seen a new shortage. In fact, GPU prices are slightly below retail, and both Intel and AMD are offering attractive options. However, if you’re planning a gaming PC build or upgrade with the best GPUs, it might be wise to make your purchase sooner rather than later to avoid any potential future shortages.