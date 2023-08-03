The Afterparty’s Anderson-inspired episode breathes fresh life into AI-generated parodies

If you’ve been on the internet since the rise of AI-generated art and videos, chances are you’ve seen an AI parody of director Wes Anderson’s work. These parodies mimic Anderson’s aesthetic tendencies by placing characters from franchises like Lord of the Rings or Harry Potter into symmetrical and brightly colored shots. However, as writer Stuart Heritage noted, these parodies lack the depth and understanding of Anderson’s films beyond their aesthetics.

Enter The Afterparty, a murder mystery show that stylizes each suspect’s account as a different film genre. Season 2’s fourth episode, titled “Hannah,” draws inspiration from Anderson’s oeuvre and stands out from the AI-generated parodies. Rather than simply emulating Anderson’s style, the decision to base an episode around him was driven by how his work could serve a character’s perspective on the world.

The Anderson-inspired episode revolves around Hannah, the adopted sister of murder victim Edgar. Hannah, portrayed by Anna Konkle, is a forlorn outsider with idiosyncratic hobbies. Her hyper-specific and Anderson-esque view of the world feels genuine to her character and motivations.

What sets “Hannah” apart from AI parodies is the portrayal of a tactile and hand-crafted environment. Anderson’s work often emphasizes texture, from the rubbery skin of aliens to the dirt-and-wood warrens of Fantastic Mr. Fox. On the other hand, AI parodies only offer a flattened version of the world, with overly bright colors and uncanny valley backgrounds.

The Afterparty incorporates signature Anderson techniques, such as dolly zooms and centering subjects in the frame. Unlike AI parodies that replicate these techniques without purpose, more thought goes into the meaning behind each shot in The Afterparty. The purpose is to understand why Anderson employs these techniques and how they contribute to the storytelling and emotions of a scene.

“Hannah” remixes several Anderson trademarks to fit the perspective of its protagonist. Some scenes directly pay homage to Anderson’s films, while others involve less direct nods. The episode evokes emotion by using Anderson’s stylistic choices to enhance the storytelling.

The key difference between “Hannah” and AI parodies is the genuine emotion it elicits. AI parodies may create a sense of nostalgia or recognition of Anderson’s style, but they are only simulacra of authentic feelings. Anderson’s movies, known for their warmth and exploration of characters’ internal struggles, are guided by genuine emotion.

The Afterparty’s Anderson-inspired episode offers a breath of fresh air in a landscape saturated with AI parodies. The show demonstrates an understanding of Anderson beyond his aesthetics and delivers an emotional storyline. The Afterparty is now streaming on Apple TV+ with new episodes released every Wednesday.