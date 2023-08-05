AI Language Models Raise Over $25 Billion in First Half of 2023

The AI industry has seen a significant surge in venture capital funding, with AI language models (LLMs) attracting the majority of investment. In the first half of 2023, AI startups raised over $25 billion, signaling the dominance of AI in the VC market. This trend began with the launch of OpenAI’s ChatGPT in November 2022, which onboarded a million users in just five days.

Major tech companies like Google, Microsoft, and Facebook have also entered the AI market with their own versions of language models. Additionally, smaller companies have emerged, seeking to capitalize on the demand for AI startups. The enthusiasm from venture capitalists is evident, with 74% of surveyed investors having invested in at least one AI or machine learning startup.

However, there are concerns that the AI industry may be approaching bubble territory. One area of concern is the allocation of funds. Rather than investing in research and development or customer acquisition, a significant portion of raised funds is being spent on acquiring graphics processing units (GPUs). This has led to a critical shortage of GPUs and a heated competition among AI startups to secure these valuable resources.

Furthermore, while some AI startups are focused on building core products, a majority rely on APIs for their services. This reliance on external platforms like the OpenAI API limits control and ownership of intellectual property. There have been reports of declining interest in AI platforms and increased inaccuracies in performance, indicating potential market saturation.

Experts predict that the GPU supply and demand may reach equilibrium by the end of 2024. However, investors are questioning the viability of companies that are not building strong product moats but rather engaging in a race to acquire tools.

In summary, the AI industry has experienced a surge in venture capital funding, primarily driven by AI language models. However, concerns about the allocation of funds and market saturation raise questions about the sustainability of the current AI bubble. Investors and industry players should carefully analyze the landscape to avoid potential risks.