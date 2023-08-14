CityLife

The Power of AI Models

American Companies Offering High Salaries for AI Talent

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 14, 2023
American companies are aggressively recruiting professionals with expertise in artificial intelligence (AI), with some offering salaries nearing seven figures. Industries like entertainment and manufacturing are racing to capitalize on the potential of AI by hiring data scientists, machine-learning specialists, and other practitioners skilled in deploying the technology.

To attract top talent, companies are increasing pay for technical professionals and refining their pitches to prospective employees. Some companies, such as Accenture, are bolstering their AI capabilities through individual hires and internal training programs. Others, like ServiceNow, are open to acquiring smaller AI startups to acquire talent.

Competition for AI specialists is fierce, with companies willing to offer attractive salaries, bonuses, and stock grants to secure experienced workers. For example, the online-dating platform Hinge, which is part of Match Group, has advertised a base salary of $332,000 to $398,000 per year for a vice president of artificial intelligence position. Upwork, a marketplace for freelance workers, is offering a salary range of $260,000 to $437,000 per year for a vice president of AI and machine-learning role. Amazon lists a top salary of $340,300 for a senior manager of applied science and generative AI.

Despite the high salaries on offer, the competition for AI talent remains intense. Chris Todd, CEO of software company UKG, acknowledges the challenges, describing the market as “smoking hot.” UKG is actively seeking a senior-level leader to oversee their generative AI efforts and plans to provide training to existing engineers to work on AI products.

The AI talent war shows no signs of slowing down as more companies recognize the potential of this technology. As a result, salaries for AI professionals are likely to continue increasing, fueling competition for top talent in the market.

