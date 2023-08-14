Researching the Limits of Learned Source Coding for Data Compression

Every day, an astonishing amount of data is generated in various forms, estimated to be around 330,000 billion bytes. This data, which includes videos, images, music, gaming content, streaming media, and video calls, needs to be compressed to save storage capacity, accelerate file transfer, and reduce costs for storage hardware and network bandwidth.

Dr. Zixiang Xiong, a professor and associate department head in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at Texas A&M University, has been awarded a grant from the National Science Foundation to investigate the fundamental limits of learned source coding. Learned source coding refers to data compression techniques that utilize machine learning, which has recently become highly prevalent.

Xiong’s research project builds upon over 30 years of his work in the field of data compression, witnessing its evolution. In the 1990s, converting image files into text and then back into images was necessary for successful sharing. However, with advancements in machine learning, new tools such as ChatGPT can generate content and images based on text input.

Xiong aims to establish new parameters for this evolving process with the help of cutting-edge artificial intelligence tools. The project seeks to identify which machine learning algorithms can effectively compress data and determine the number of samples required for optimal compression. By gaining a profound understanding of data compression using machine learning, Xiong also hopes to develop more powerful compression methods that will enable wireless communication to be more efficient and reduce energy consumption in mobile devices.

The project sets out to define performance boundaries for machine learning in both lossy and lossless compression methods. Lossy compression, like the widely used JPEG compression for smartphone images, sacrifices some image quality. On the other hand, lossless compression, as employed in compressing computer files and music streaming with formats like Zip, retains the original quality of the data.

In 2020, Xiong collaborated with Amazon Prime Video on a project called “Deep Learning based Scalable Compression Framework,” which served as preliminary work for this new research endeavor. Collaborators for the current project include Dr. Anders Høst-Madsen and Dr. Narayana Santhanam, both professors at the University of Hawai’i at Mānoa.