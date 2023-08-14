David Tepper’s Appaloosa LP Reveals New Positions in AMD and Apple, Dumps Tesla

David Tepper’s hedge fund, Appaloosa LP, has disclosed new positions in both Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) and Apple Inc. (AAPL) in a recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The filing also revealed that the fund has sold its position in Tesla Inc. (TSLA), which it had acquired just a quarter ago.

In the filing, Appaloosa reported a new 2.3 million-share position in AMD and a 480,000-share position in Apple. Moreover, Tepper has significantly increased his stake in Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) by 580%, now holding just over 1 million shares. Additionally, his stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (META) has more than doubled to 1.5 million shares.

Appaloosa has also increased its stake in Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) by 58% to 3.2 million shares and raised its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by more than 375% to 1.2 million shares. Conversely, the fund has decided to sell its positions in Salesforce Inc. (CRM) and Tesla Inc.

It is worth noting that back in May, David Tepper had reported new positions in Tesla and Nvidia. Furthermore, Appaloosa has also divested from Walt Disney Co. (DIS) and Match Group Inc. (MTCH).

In a similar move, investor George Soros has also reported new positions in AMD, Nvidia, and Microsoft, while selling Salesforce. Soros specifically expressed interest in AI chip makers Nvidia and AMD, as well as Microsoft, which heavily invests in OpenAI’s ChatGPT generative artificial intelligence.

Appaloosa has further established new positions in various chip-related stocks, including Intel Corp. (INTC), Lam Research Corp. (LRCX), Broadcom Inc. (AVGO), Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL), Micron Technology Inc. (MU), Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM), and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM).