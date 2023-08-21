Tencent Bullish on AI-Models-as-a-Service Business

Tencent’s chief strategy officer, James Mitchell, expressed optimism about the company’s AI-models-as-a-service (MaaS) business during its Q2 2023 earnings call. Mitchell believes that large enterprises will be the early adopters of MaaS, followed by small and medium businesses. He stated that smaller buyers would prefer to use MaaS because they want AI capabilities without the need to train their own models. Mitchell also noted that MaaS would result in high margins and recurring revenue for Tencent.

Tencent’s Q2 revenue reached $20.6 billion, representing an 11% year-on-year growth. While the company didn’t disclose specific revenue figures for its cloud services, it reported “modest growth.” The average monthly users of Tencent’s social networks, WeChat and QQ, continued to increase, with 1.327 billion and 571 million users respectively.

In other news, LucasFilm announced the closure of its Industrial Light and Magic (ILM) studio in Singapore. The closure was attributed to economic factors and changes in the industry. The Singapore Economic Development Board stated that the media industry is facing disruptions from technological advancements and talent and profitability challenges. ILM’s Singapore studio, also known as the “Sandcrawler,” was sold to the Blackstone Group earlier this year.

Chinese state-owned media published a strongly worded article accusing India of using tax laws to hinder Chinese mobile phone brands. The article suggests that India’s actions are more ruthless than the US’s actions against China and reflect a certain level of immaturity. The article concludes with a suggestion that Chinese companies may not need India and could look to other South Asian markets for growth opportunities.

Alipay, the digital payment platform owned by Alibaba, updated its international edition to target inbound tourists visiting China. The update allows users outside China to attach local Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Discover, and Diners Club cards to their Alipay accounts. Users can also make airline and hotel bookings with the enhanced service.

Lastly, Apple celebrated its thirtieth anniversary in China and highlighted its contributions to the local economy, society, and environment. Apple CEO Tim Cook emphasized the company’s commitment to enriching the lives of Chinese customers and making a positive impact.

.au Domain Administration Limited (auDA), the administrator of Australia’s .au domain space, warned stakeholders that its internal data may have been accessed by cyber criminals. The organization is currently investigating the incident and advised users to remain vigilant against potential malicious online activities.