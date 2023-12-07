Archaeologists Uncover Twin Temples in Iraq

Summary: Recent archaeological excavations in Iraq have revealed the existence of twin temples that date back to ancient times. The newer temple, built in the fourth century B.C., is believed to have links to Alexander the Great. The discovery sheds light on the rich history of the region and suggests that the legacy of the Sumerians was still influential during the Hellenistic period.

During ongoing excavations conducted by the British Museum in the Sumerian city of Girsu (now known as Tello), archaeologists unearthed a layered construction that consisted of an older Sumerian temple and a newer Hellenistic temple dedicated to the Greek god Hercules and the Sumerian hero god Ningirsu. The fact that the second temple was built on the exact same spot as the first suggests that the location held great significance to the people of Mesopotamia.

Among the findings was a fired brick with an inscription in Aramaic and Greek, mentioning “the giver of two brothers.” This reference is believed to allude to Alexander the Great, who was known for his conquests and the establishment of a vast empire. The brick also contained symbols associated with Zeus, the Greek sky god.

The discovery of a silver drachm, an ancient Greek coin, beneath an altar or shrine further supports the possibility of Alexander’s involvement in the temple. The coin features a portrayal of Hercules, resembling conventional depictions of Alexander, along with Zeus. It is speculated that Alexander’s visit to Babylon or a detour to Susa during his reign might have provided him with an opportunity to influence the reconstruction of the temple.

In addition to these artifacts, the excavations also unveiled clay figurines of soldiers, possibly offerings made after battles. The presence of Macedonian riders on horseback implies a connection to Alexander and a cult of warlike heroism.

These findings suggest a close association between Alexander the Great and the twin temples, highlighting the enduring influence of the Sumerians and the rich historical significance of the region. Further research and analysis will shed more light on the extent of Alexander’s involvement and his impact on the reconstruction of these ancient sites.