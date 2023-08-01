New Software Solution with AI Enables Real-Time Quality Control on the Factory Floor

Telit Cinterion has announced its latest software solution, deviceWISE AI Visual Inspection, that incorporates artificial intelligence (AI) to optimize quality control and productivity in various manufacturing industries. The solution is applicable to automakers, pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, healthcare, energy, and other manufacturers, helping to improve customer satisfaction and profitability.

deviceWISE AI Visual Inspection is designed to cater to the needs of demanding production environments like just-in-time manufacturing (JITM) and Industry 4.0. It offers manufacturers a turnkey solution for collecting visual inspection data from factory floor devices and leveraging analytics platforms to gain actionable insights. These insights help identify and address quality control issues that may arise with employee workstations, industrial robots, CNC machines, and more. By minimizing rework and downtime, manufacturers can meet production schedules and increase efficiency.

The solution is flexible and can be deployed in the cloud or on premises. deviceWISE AI Visual Inspection utilizes the latest visual AI technologies to identify problems such as missing bolts, improperly installed product badges, bad welds, and misaligned seams. It also leverages technologies from the NVIDIA Metropolis stack, including the Jetson edge AI platform, DeepStream SDK, and TensorRT SDK. Manufacturers can benefit from customizable algorithms for model training deployment and seamless integration with a wide range of factory floor equipment and enterprise software systems, including cameras, PLCs, robots, CNC machines, AWS, IBM Maximo, Microsoft Azure IoT, SAP, and Siemens.

deviceWISE, Telit Cinterion’s scalable IIoT platform, provides visibility and control over connected machines and data. It enables customers to use NVIDIA AI technologies to enhance throughput and quality in their manufacturing processes. The platform collects and transforms data, integrates machines and systems, runs edge logic, and provides data visualization. With the addition of deviceWISE AI Visual Inspection, manufacturers can easily identify and resolve problems in real time, minimizing downtime and disruptions to production.

Telit Cinterion emphasizes that deviceWISE AI Visual Inspection is a powerful tool for manufacturers to improve their competitiveness and enhance their bottom line. By incorporating cameras as sensors and integrating them within the suite of existing solutions, Telit Cinterion offers manufacturers the necessary tools to innovate disruptively on their manufacturing processes.

deviceWISE AI Visual Inspection is set to be released in Q3 2023 and is currently in pre-release. Manufacturers can contact Telit Cinterion to learn more about the solution and its capabilities.